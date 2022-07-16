Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.