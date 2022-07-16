14,520 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,439,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,588,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,111,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,543,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,209,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $38.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.