Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

