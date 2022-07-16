Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

