Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

