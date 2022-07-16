iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Reduced by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $62.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.