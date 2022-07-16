Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

