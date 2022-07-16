Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Starbucks by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 507,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 237,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.