Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,585,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.