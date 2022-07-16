iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

IXC opened at $32.04 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

