GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 821 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

