GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

