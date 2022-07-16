Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.