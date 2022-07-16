Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.
Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
