Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

