Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Articles

