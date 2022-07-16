Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,903 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.