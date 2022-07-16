Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 901,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 414,365 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

