Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

