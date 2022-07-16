Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

