Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 399.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $154.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

