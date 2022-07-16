SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GLDM opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

