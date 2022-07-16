Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

