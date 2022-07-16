Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

