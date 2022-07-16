Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

AVDE opened at $49.59 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.