Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.13. The company has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

