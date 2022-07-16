Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1,034.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

