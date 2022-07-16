Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.