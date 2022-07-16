Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
