Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,152,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

