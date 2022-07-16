Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89,651 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,651 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 11.91% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of AVES stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.