Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89,651 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,651 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 11.91% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVES stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

