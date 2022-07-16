iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,569 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,902,000 after acquiring an additional 499,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,636,000 after purchasing an additional 852,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,830 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,665,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 838,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 179,957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $21.39 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

