Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,789,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,750,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

VLUE opened at $91.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.