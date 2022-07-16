Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

