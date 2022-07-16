Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 148,381 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

