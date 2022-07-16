Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $89,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

