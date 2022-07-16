Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 1.97% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $152,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,338.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 137,984 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

