Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 208,675 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

