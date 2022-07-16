Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $228,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

