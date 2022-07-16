Keybank National Association OH Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,331 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

GoodRx Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

