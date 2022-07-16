American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.