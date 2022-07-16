Keybank National Association OH Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.67 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

