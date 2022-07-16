International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $188,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.