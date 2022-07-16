Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $360,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

