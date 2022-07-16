TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $9,345,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.49. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.94.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.