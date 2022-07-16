TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

