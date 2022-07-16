Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

