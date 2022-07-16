Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $336,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

