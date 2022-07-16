Granger Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granger Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

