Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $198,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

