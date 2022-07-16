DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.10 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.