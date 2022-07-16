Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

